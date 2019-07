The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert

LOS ANGELES (AP/video provided by CNN Newsource) — The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks.

