WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Alabama during Sally’s eyewall

National and World

You can see overturned boats and debris in the road

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com