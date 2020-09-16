WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Alabama during Sally’s eyewall

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.
