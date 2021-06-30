Watch: Bill Cosby arrives home following prison release

(AP) – Bill Cosby returned home Wednesday after being set free from prison.

He was greeted by a woman and two men who help him from a vehicle.

Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison Wednesday in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad,” ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, has served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

A frail-looking Cosby arrived home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after his release from prison.