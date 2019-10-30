WATCH: Bear saunters into Florida garage and eats Cool Whip

The large black bear enjoyed a treat of Cool Whip and frozen sausage before heading out

LONGWOOD, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A Florida family says an unexpected house guest walked into their garage and busted open a freezer.

A large black bear enjoyed a treat of Cool Whip and frozen sausage before heading out — and it was caught on camera.

“He had made himself nice and comfortable with a Cool Whip tub and a package of turkey sausage,” Pam Boodram said.

The normally closed garage door was open because Boodram’s husband had been in and out, working on a project.

She heard some commotion from two different places.

“Well, my husband’s banging in the bathroom. What’s the banging going on in the garage?”

She said she opened the door to the garage — slowly and not very wide.

“Just peeked around the corner there and right on the side there, I saw the bear.”

The animal was helping himself and in the process, did a number on the freezer door, bending it just enough that Boodram now needs a detergent bottle to hold it down.

Not knowing exactly what to do, they called the police department. Officers showed up and ran the sirens awhile to get the bear to move along.

He did, but at his own pace, slowly making the walk around the back and into some bushes.

“I can’t believe he maneuvered in here without knocking anything over,” Boodram said.

She said she’s never seen a bear that close before. Now she has a vision she’ll never forget.