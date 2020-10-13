Washington state again fails to live-track murder hornet

An entomologist used dental floss to tie a tracking device on a female hornet

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state officials say they were again unsuccessful at live-tracking a “murder” hornet while trying to find and destroy a nest of the giant insects.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said Monday that an entomologist used dental floss to tie a tracking device on a female hornet, only to lose signs of her when she went into a forest.

A previous attempt to capture and track a live hornet by gluing on a tracker also failed.

About 18 of the hornets have been found in the state since they were first seen last year near the U.S.-Canadian border.

