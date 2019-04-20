Washington senator slammed for comments about nurses

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, right, is sworn-in Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, on the opening day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(CNN) - A Washington state senator is getting a lot of negative attention after she suggested that nurses in smaller hospitals "probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

The state Senate is debating a bill that would create mandatory and uninterruptible breaks for nurses.

Senator Maureen Walsh suggested that smaller hospitals don't need the breaks, because they probably already get them.

The Washington State Nurses Association called Walsh's remarks "demeaning."

Walsh responded to the backlash, asserting that she has the "greatest respect for nurses and that her mother was a registered nurse for many years."

The bill was approved by the Senate last Tuesday.

It will now head back to the House for final approval before landing on Governor Jay Inslee's desk.

CNN reached out to Governor Inslee's office to see if he intends to sign it.

In an email, a spokesperson said, "We generally don't make determinations on bill action until after the final bill is delivered to our office."