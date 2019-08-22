Washington mother shaken after couple claiming to be CPS tried to take her child

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (CNN Newsource) – A mother in Washington state said two people posing as Child Protective Services agents showed up at her house and tried to take her son away.
“Haven’t wanted to let him go since I picked him up,” Jessi McCombs said.
She has good reason to hold her 4-year-old a little tighter after two imposters — a man and a woman — came to her Marysville home.
“She said she was with CPS, and that she was there about my son’s injuries and that they were to take him into protective custody,” McCombs said.
Initially, she was confused.
“I thought for sure she had the wrong house until she told me his name and birthday,” McCombs said.
She said both were dressed professionally when they showed up Monday around 7:30 a.m. McCombs said the woman did all the talking.
“I asked her, ‘Can you show me some identification? Can you show me this order that you supposedly have?’ She refused to show me that.”
A red flag.
“These people were potentially trying to just snatch my kid so I started panicking,” McCombs said.
She fake-dialed 911.
“She said, ‘We’ll come back later’ and they left in a hurry down the stairs.”
McCombs made a report with Marysville police, who are now investigating.
“Shook, honestly,” she said.
McCombs said she doesn’t know who would fake being CPS workers or why they chose her son.
“Adrenaline just pretty much took over. I wanted to get my son somewhere safe.”
The scary experience is going to stick with her.
“It’s a lot bigger than just this one time. It’s like a constant thing that’s going to be in the back of your head.”
Police said they have not received any additional reports of bogus CPS workers trying to take children in the city.
Washington State Child Protective Services said law enforcement always accompanies staff, who always carry agency identification.