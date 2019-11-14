Wash. teacher accused of threatening to shoot students

Police in Washington say a female teacher has been arrested after threatening to shoot students

Julie Hillend-Jones, 58, worked at Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup where Brooklyn Bisson is a sophomore. Bisson said she first heard about the arrest of her teacher from a friend during 5th period.

“I was like really shocked to like hear that it was her because shes is very much like a I’m-here-to-help-you type of teacher,” Bisson said.

Deputies say Hillend-Jones made threats earlier this week about shooting students. Those threats were made off campus during a conversation with some adults.

Deputies contacted the teacher and say she didn’t back down from the comments, so they took her into custody.

“It’s too bad that teachers can get to the point where they can do something like that, and they are not all like this,” said resident Vicky Binkiewicz.

Deputies say they didn’t find any weapons when they arrested Hillend-Jones. She was immediately placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, the district said making threats against the safety of students and staff is a felony crime and taken very seriously by the district.

“We don’t know what lead up to it. Obviously there’s something. Whether she was actually going to carry it through doesn’t really matter. Just like a kid if you make those types of threats, you’re gonna be in trouble and held accountable,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer.

Hillend-Jones has no criminal record, and Troyer said investigators so far haven’t discovered any other problems in her teaching history.