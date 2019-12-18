Wash. sheriff: Camera captures porch pirate dressed as Amazon worker

A sheriff in King County, Washington is stunned at what lengths thieves will go to this holiday season

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (CNN Newsource) – A sheriff in King County, Washington is stunned at what lengths thieves will go to this holiday season.

“Just when you think you have seen it all, these darn porch pirates come up with a new plan to get away with it,” the sheriff wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Surveillance video shows a woman in an Amazon vest leaving a package at the door.

She comes back a short time later and retrieves the small package she dropped off and takes a larger package that was already there.

She puts both packages in the trunk of a waiting car and gets into the passenger side of the vehicle, which can be seen driving away slowly.

The sheriff said the woman is not an Amazon employee.

“You know what’s coming next, don’t you? She’s not an Amazon delivery driver! Somehow she got her hands on that vest and is putting down fake packages in order to steal real ones,” the sheriff wrote.

Police are looking for the woman and are sharing her picture with communities in the Woodinville area.