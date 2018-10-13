Walt Disney Company donates $1M to help Hurricane Michael victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) - The Walt Disney Company has donated $1 million to help relief efforts for people who were impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The donated money is going to the Florida Disaster Fund, managed by the Volunteer Florida Foundation. The money will help with disaster response and recovery efforts.

"All of us here at Disney have the families and communities impacted by this powerful storm in our hearts," Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. "Florida has been our home for almost 50 years, and our contribution will support our neighbors as they rebuild their communities in the wake of this powerful storm.”

Disney says it will also match its employees' contributions to eligible relief and recovery organizations dollar for dollar.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a news release on Saturday to publicly thank the company for its contribution.

"We are extremely thankful for Walt Disney Company’s support of the Florida Disaster Fund," the governor said in his statement. "This funding will support disaster response and recovery efforts and help Floridians affected by Hurricane Michael. This funding will go directly towards relief efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Michael."

You can donate to the Florida Disaster Fund online. You can also make a $10 donation by texting DISASTER to 20222.