Walmart to revamp produce department

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Walmart is looking to boost its grocery business by giving the produce department a makeover.

Walmart announced Wednesday plans to renovate produce areas with new signs highlighting prices.

It will also widen aisles and install shorter merchandise bins to create an “open market feel” for customers.

It also plans to move all of its organic items into a single area of the department to make them easier to find.

Produce is the first thing customers see when they enter Walmart and a key part of the retailer’s defense against Amazon, CNN reported.

Morgan Stanley estimates that Walmart is America’s largest grocer and controls around 20 percent of the fragmented U.S. grocery industry.