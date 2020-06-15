Walmart testing store that only does self-checkout

(CNN) – Walmart is testing out a store which only does self-checkout.

The retail giant is removing cashiers and standard conveyor belt lines at a store in Arkansas.

Walmart says this is an attempt to see if overall checkout times are faster while also limiting human interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales associates will be available to help customers with the checkout process if needed.

Depending on the success of the test-run, Walmart could expand the program to more stores.

The retailer recently launch a touch-free payment system also aimed at helping stop the spread of the coronavirus