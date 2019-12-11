Walmart testing self-driving grocery delivery

(CNN Newsource) – Self-driving vehicles could one day be delivering your Walmart order.
The nation’s largest retailer announced a pilot program Tuesday with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro.
They’re testing out the service in the Houston area first.
The partnership will have vehicles that don’t require a human driver taking groceries to consumers’ homes.
Customers would then have to retrieve their order from the vehicle.
In a statement, Walmart calls the technology a quote “natural extension of our grocery pickup and delivery service.”