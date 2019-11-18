UPDATE: Walmart parking lot shooting in Oklahoma

It was an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) – Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma Monday morning.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.

Walmart says none of its employees was involved in a deadly shooting outside one of its stores in southwestern Oklahoma.

Walmart spokesman LeMia Jenkins says the shooting Monday morning in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan was “an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation.”

Police Chief Danny Ford says two men and a woman were killed.

Jenkins says the retail giant did not evacuate the store and that no employees were involved in the shooting.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)