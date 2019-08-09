Walmart removing violent video game displays following shootings

(WKBN) – Walmart confirmed to USA Today that it sent a memo to employees asking them to remove violent video game displays from stores.
According to an image of the memo that has appeared on social media sites, employees are to take “immediate action” to remove marketing materials that contain “violent themes or aggressive behavior.”
Walmart spokesperson Tara House told USA Today that the retailer is taking the steps out of respect for “the incidents of the past week.”
House said the recent directive is not a long-term change in their video game assortment.
A gunman opened fire last weekend inside a Walmart store in El Paso, killing 22 people. On Thursday, a man was arrested outside a store in Missouri dressed in body armor and carrying a rifle.