Walmart removing violent video game displays following shootings

An employee crosses into the crime scene following a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

A memo was sent to employees asking them to remove the displays

(WKBN) – Walmart confirmed to USA Today that it sent a memo to employees asking them to remove violent video game displays from stores.

According to an image of the memo that has appeared on social media sites, employees are to take “immediate action” to remove marketing materials that contain “violent themes or aggressive behavior.”

Apparently Walmart is telling its employees to take down displays that show violent video games, specifically shooters, as well as movies and hunting videos. pic.twitter.com/2N3t4B86tf — Kenneth Shepard (@shepardcdr) August 7, 2019

Walmart spokesperson Tara House told USA Today that the retailer is taking the steps out of respect for “the incidents of the past week.”

House said the recent directive is not a long-term change in their video game assortment.

A gunman opened fire last weekend inside a Walmart store in El Paso, killing 22 people. On Thursday, a man was arrested outside a store in Missouri dressed in body armor and carrying a rifle.