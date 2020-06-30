Walmart pulls ‘All Lives Matter’ t-shirts

Walmart is no longer selling "All Lives Matter" merchandise on its website

(WKBN and CNN) – Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

The mega retailer received backlash for t-shirts that featured variations of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan, including “All Lives Matter,” “Blue Lives Matter,” “Irish Lives Matter,” and “Homeless Lives Matter.”

Walmart says they are being sold by third-party sellers on its website.

The retailer has since removed the “All Lives Matter” merchandise, but “Black Lives Matter” merchandise is still available.

According to USA Today, Walmart issued a statement saying that some people are using the phrase “All Lives Matter” to turn focus away from racial inequity.