Walmart exchanging old child car seats for gift cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WKBN) — Children’s clothing and equipment can be expensive. Baby’s car seats can cost hundreds of dollars. Those need to be replaced when you have been in an accident, your child has outgrown it or the seat simply expired.
Walmart and recycling group TerraCycle have teamed up to give you cash for your old seat. You simply have to take the old seat out of the car and into the customer service counter at participating stores. There, the company representative with exchange the car seat for a $30 gift card that you can use in the store or online to buy items for your baby.
In a news release on Walmart.com, the vice president of Walmart Baby talked about the program.
“Safety, especially car seat safety, is a top priority for Walmart’s Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card,” said Melody Richards.
The company placed a limit of two car seats per household for a total of $60. Any car seat brand will be accepted, but booster seats are not eligible. Click here to learn the terms and conditions of the gift cards.
According to TerraCycle‘s CEO and founder, car seats have traditionally been a non-recyclable item.
“Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills,” said Tom Szaky.
The offer began on Monday, Sept. 16 and will end on Sept. 30.
Local participating stores:
- Poland Supercenter
1300 Doral Dr
Poland, OH 44514
330-758-0011
- Austintown Supercenter
6001 Mahoning Ave
Austintown, OH 44515
330-270-0001
- Youngstown Supercenter
200 Goldie Rd
Youngstown, OH 44505
330-759-2066
- New Castle Supercenter
2501 W State St
New Castle, PA 16101
724-657-9390
- Salem Supercenter
2875 E State St
Salem, OH 44460
330-337-8313
- Beaver Falls Supercenter
#100 Chippewa Town Centre
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
724-843-1100
- Hermitage Supercenter
1275 N Hermitage Rd
Hermitage, PA 16148
724-346-5940
- Cortland Supercenter
2016 Millennium Blvd
Cortland, OH 44410
330-372-1772
- East Liverpool Supercenter
16280 Dresden Ave
East Liverpool, OH 43920
330-386-4002
- Monaca Supercenter
3942 Brodhead Road
Monaca, PA 15061
724-773-2929
- Alliance Supercenter
2700 W State St
Alliance, OH 44601
330-821-0026
- Grove City Store
1566 W Main Street Ext
Grove City, PA 16127
724-458-5877
- Economy Supercenter
1500 Economy Way
Economy, PA 15005
724-390-9016
- Greenville Supercenter
45 Williamson Rd
Greenville, PA 16125
724-589-0211
- Cranberry Township Supercenter
20245 Route 19
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
724-772-4550
- Butler Supercenter
400 Butler Cmns
Butler, PA 16001
724-282-4060
- Ravenna Supercenter
2600 State Route 59
Ravenna, OH 44266
330-677-0338
- Canton Supercenter
3200 Atlantic Blvd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
330-489-9035
- Moon Township Supercenter
7500 University Boulevard
Moon Township, PA 15108
412-893-0143
- Kent Supercenter
250 Tallmadge Rd
Kent, OH 44240
330-673-3142
- Middlefield Supercenter
15050 S Springdale Ave
Middlefield, OH 44062
440-632-0383
- Weirton Supercenter
400 Three Springs Dr
Weirton, WV 26062
304-723-3445
- Streetsboro Supercenter
905 Singletary Dr
Streetsboro, OH 44241
330-626-9990
- North Canton Store
4572 Mega St Nw
North Canton, OH 44720
330-305-9527
- Steubenville Supercenter
100 Mall Dr
Steubenville, OH 43952
740-266-7136
- Gibsonia Store
300 Walmart Dr
Gibsonia, PA 15044
724-449-2700
- Canton Supercenter
4004 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH 44708
330-479-9620
- Pittsburgh Supercenter
250 Summit Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15275
412-788-9079
- Akron Supercenter
2887 S Arlington Rd
Akron, OH 44312
330-645-9556
- Stow Supercenter
3520 Hudson Dr
Stow, OH 44224
330-923-8232
- Bainbridge Supercenter
7235 Market Place Dr
Bainbridge, OH 44202
330-562-0000
- Meadville Supercenter
16086 Conneaut Lake Rd
Meadville, PA 16335
814-724-6267
- Massillon Supercenter
1 Massillon Marketplace Dr Sw
Massillon, OH 44646
330-834-0500
- Carnegie Store
2200 Washington Pike
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-429-1285
CLICK HERE if the closest store to you is not on this list, then enter your zip code. The above list was for 44514.