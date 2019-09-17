Walmart exchanging old child car seats for gift cards

The offer began on Monday, Sept. 16 and will end on Sept. 30

by: WCMH, WKBN

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WKBN) — Children’s clothing and equipment can be expensive. Baby’s car seats can cost hundreds of dollars. Those need to be replaced when you have been in an accident, your child has outgrown it or the seat simply expired.

Walmart and recycling group TerraCycle have teamed up to give you cash for your old seat. You simply have to take the old seat out of the car and into the customer service counter at participating stores. There, the company representative with exchange the car seat for a $30 gift card that you can use in the store or online to buy items for your baby.

In a news release on Walmart.com, the vice president of Walmart Baby talked about the program.

“Safety, especially car seat safety, is a top priority for Walmart’s Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card,” said Melody Richards.

The company placed a limit of two car seats per household for a total of $60. Any car seat brand will be accepted, but booster seats are not eligible. Click here to learn the terms and conditions of the gift cards.

According to TerraCycle‘s CEO and founder, car seats have traditionally been a non-recyclable item.

“Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills,” said Tom Szaky.

Tap here for more information about the program.

Local participating stores:

  1. Poland Supercenter
    1300 Doral Dr
    Poland, OH 44514
    330-758-0011
  2. Austintown Supercenter
    6001 Mahoning Ave
    Austintown, OH 44515
    330-270-0001
  3. Youngstown Supercenter
    200 Goldie Rd
    Youngstown, OH 44505
    330-759-2066
  4. New Castle Supercenter
    2501 W State St
    New Castle, PA 16101
    724-657-9390
  5. Salem Supercenter
    2875 E State St
    Salem, OH 44460
    330-337-8313
  6. Beaver Falls Supercenter
    #100 Chippewa Town Centre
    Beaver Falls, PA 15010
    724-843-1100
  7. Hermitage Supercenter
    1275 N Hermitage Rd
    Hermitage, PA 16148
    724-346-5940
  8. Cortland Supercenter
    2016 Millennium Blvd
    Cortland, OH 44410
    330-372-1772
  9. East Liverpool Supercenter
    16280 Dresden Ave
    East Liverpool, OH 43920
    330-386-4002
  10. Monaca Supercenter
    3942 Brodhead Road
    Monaca, PA 15061
    724-773-2929
  11. Alliance Supercenter
    2700 W State St
    Alliance, OH 44601
    330-821-0026
  12. Grove City Store
    1566 W Main Street Ext
    Grove City, PA 16127
    724-458-5877
  13. Economy Supercenter
    1500 Economy Way
    Economy, PA 15005
    724-390-9016
  14. Greenville Supercenter
    45 Williamson Rd
    Greenville, PA 16125
    724-589-0211
  15. Cranberry Township Supercenter
    20245 Route 19
    Cranberry Township, PA 16066
    724-772-4550
  16. Butler Supercenter
    400 Butler Cmns
    Butler, PA 16001
    724-282-4060
  17. Ravenna Supercenter
    2600 State Route 59
    Ravenna, OH 44266
    330-677-0338
  18. Canton Supercenter
    3200 Atlantic Blvd Ne
    Canton, OH 44705
    330-489-9035
  19. Moon Township Supercenter
    7500 University Boulevard
    Moon Township, PA 15108
    412-893-0143
  20. Kent Supercenter
    250 Tallmadge Rd
    Kent, OH 44240
    330-673-3142
  21. Middlefield Supercenter
    15050 S Springdale Ave
    Middlefield, OH 44062
    440-632-0383
  22. Weirton Supercenter
    400 Three Springs Dr
    Weirton, WV 26062
    304-723-3445
  23. Streetsboro Supercenter
    905 Singletary Dr
    Streetsboro, OH 44241
    330-626-9990
  24. North Canton Store
    4572 Mega St Nw
    North Canton, OH 44720
    330-305-9527
  25. Steubenville Supercenter
    100 Mall Dr
    Steubenville, OH 43952
    740-266-7136
  26. Gibsonia Store
    300 Walmart Dr
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    724-449-2700
  27. Canton Supercenter
    4004 Tuscarawas St W
    Canton, OH 44708
    330-479-9620
  28. Pittsburgh Supercenter
    250 Summit Park Dr
    Pittsburgh, PA 15275
    412-788-9079
  29. Akron Supercenter
    2887 S Arlington Rd
    Akron, OH 44312
    330-645-9556
  30. Stow Supercenter
    3520 Hudson Dr
    Stow, OH 44224
    330-923-8232
  31. Bainbridge Supercenter
    7235 Market Place Dr
    Bainbridge, OH 44202
    330-562-0000
  32. Meadville Supercenter
    16086 Conneaut Lake Rd
    Meadville, PA 16335
    814-724-6267
  33. Massillon Supercenter
    1 Massillon Marketplace Dr Sw
    Massillon, OH 44646
    330-834-0500
  34. Carnegie Store
    2200 Washington Pike
    Carnegie, PA 15106
    412-429-1285

CLICK HERE if the closest store to you is not on this list, then enter your zip code. The above list was for 44514.

