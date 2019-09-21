Walmart ending car seat trade-in program early

The event is now ending September 21

(WKBN) – Walmart is ending its car seat trade-in program early due to “overwhelming response,” according to USA Today and other national media reports.

As part of the program, customers can trade in their used car seats for a $30 gift card. The event was being held in connection with National Baby Safety Month.

It was supposed to run through September 30, but Walmart’s website says the event is now ending on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Target held a similar trade-in event in exchange for a 20%-off coupon. Target’s program ended on September 13.