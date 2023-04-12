(WKBN) — Four Walmart stores are closing in Chicago and more closures are coming.

The reason is that the stores have not been profitable since the first one opened 17 years ago and they have lost “tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years,” Walmart said in a news release.

The remaining four other stores in Chicago, while facing issues too, will remain open, the retailer said.

“The decision to close a store is never easy. The impact is greater than just closing a building. It affects people — people who work in, shop in and live in communities near our stores — and we never take that lightly. Treating people and communities with respect and compassion during this transition will guide everything we do,” the release said.

All workers are eligible to transfer to another Walmart location.

The stores will close Sunday, April 16.

This is the latest round of closing for the retail giant. According to Business Insider, the company plans to close 20 locations across the U.S. this year, citing poor financial performance.