(WKBN) – Walmart announced last week that it is tightening standards on its tuna supply chain.

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced stronger standards aimed at improving transparency and data gathering in the tuna supply chain to address issues such as accidental catch of non-targeted species, illegal fishing and abandonment of fishing gear that poses a threat to the ocean ecosystem, the retailer wrote in a prepared news release.

Tuna suppliers will not have to source exclusively from vessels that have 100% observer monitoring and source from fisheries using “zero high seas transshipment.” High seas transshipment is one of the main ways that illegally caught fish gets to market.

These guidelines have to be implemented by 2027.

Citing the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Walmart said that because of illegal and destructive fishing, about 1 million animal and plant species are threatened by extinction, including sharks, whales and dolphins.

“The seafood sector stands at a critical juncture today — accelerating action is essential,” the retailer wrote.

Jack Kittinger, vice president for the global fisheries and aquaculture with Conservation International says he hopes other retailers take Walmart’s lead.

“We hope such efforts will inspire other businesses to adopt similar measures that help contribute to global conservation priorities and adherence to international standards for human rights,” Kittinger said.