(WKBN) – Walmart will offer a second round of cash bonuses to employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time hourly associates are getting $300 dollars and part-time associates will receive $150.

Walmart also introduced new policies to protect workers that include daily temperature checks, providing masks and gloves, and limiting the number of customers inside stores.