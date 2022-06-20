(WKBN) – Buying online is going to get easier and you can do it while you are streaming your favorite show.

According to businesswire.com, Roku is partnering with Walmart to offer steaming viewers a chance to purchase items directly from ads.

Walmart officials said in a release that the partnership will go beyond the “QR code and change the way customers interact and shop TV and video content.”

Shoppers can just press “OK” with the remote on a shippable ad and proceed to the checkout with payment details propagated by Roku.

A Walmart purchase confirmation is sent to the buyer and the product is on its way.

Walmart said they will be the first to bring “seamless checkout on the largest screen in homes – their TV.”

Roku said they are enabling purchases “directly at the time of inspiration.”

A date was not announced for when the service will be activated.