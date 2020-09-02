Walmart adding ‘breastfeeding pods’ to stores

Walmart says it's the first retailer to install them in a store setting

(CNN) – Walmart is expanding its breastfeeding pods to more stores.

The retailer announced it was planning to install Mamava lactation suites in more than 100 stores this year.

These pods offer freestanding spaces for women to breastfeed or pump.

They are free to use and are accessed through an app.

Walmart says it’s the first retailer to install them in a store setting. The company introduced the pods in three stores last year.

An associate and new mom saw them while traveling and brought the idea back to Walmart.

More stories from WKBN.com: