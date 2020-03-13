W. Va. schools to close amid COVID-19 concerns

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the Mountain State still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. At this time 12 people have been tested, 11 have come back negative and one case is still pending.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the Mountain State still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. At this time 12 people have been tested, 11 have come back negative and one case is still pending.

The governor says that while the virus hasn’t reached West Virginia, the state needs to be prepared. He says issuing the state-employee travel ban on both national and international travel and canceling the state tournaments yesterday was a tough decision, but believes it was the best course. He still urges all West Virginians to reconsider any nonessential out-of-state travel and discourages groups and organizations from hosting large events.

Justice says in another tough decision, he will be closing schools. He says it is important to make sure the needs of students are taken care of, and closing the schools will help prevent the spread of the virus should it reach West Virginia.

“We’ve got a monster that’s looming, but the monster’s not here,” Justice says.

Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.