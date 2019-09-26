W. Va. mom accused of fake abduction tale to appear in court

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A court appearance has been set for a West Virginia woman accused of falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 24-year-old Santana Renee Adams is set to appear in court Thursday on a false report of an emergency charge. She faces up to six months in jail, if convicted.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. But her story unraveled when no witnesses could be found and mall surveillance video didn’t support the tale. Adams then began changing her story amid questioning.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the accused man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)