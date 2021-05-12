W. Va. latest state to consider ending supplemental unemployment benefits early

The national deadline for the supplemental unemployment benefits to end is already set for Sept. 6, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the state is considering an early stop to the state’s supplemental unemployment benefits, however, no date has been officially determined at this time. The national deadline for the programs to end is already set for Sept. 6, 2021.

The additional $300 was included for those who lost work due to the pandemic and were unable to find employment due to businesses being shut down. However, many states are now seeing the exact opposite problem, businesses are reopened, but are having trouble filling open positions.

The governor says while many West Virginians are still “hurting” from the pandemic and need assistance, there are also many instances where people are “scamming the system” by taking those dollars meant to help struggling West Virginians by choosing not to return to work.

“Our businesses are pleading with our people, ‘we’ve got to have you back to work,'” Justice said.

“Scamming the system,” however, isn’t the only reason some people aren’t returning to work. Experts have said while there are still people unable to find work due to the pandemic, some people who work in service industries are reluctant to return to work because they say they are afraid of contracting COVID-19 due to the public contact involved with those jobs. Experts also said some parents across the country have not returned to work because they are unable to find childcare for their children who are still taking classes online for at least part of the week.

The governor says while looking at shortening the timeline for the supplemental unemployment benefits, the state is also contemplating additional incentives to encourage West Virginians to return to work.