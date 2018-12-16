Vote on 'Text Tax' canceled, FCC rules texting to be an 'information service'

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

SACRAMENTO (KSEE) - The controversial text tax will no longer be voted on in January.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) declared text messaging to be an "information service" and not telecommunications.

The Federal Telecommunications Act limits state authority over information services.

Whereas under California law, telecommunications services are "subject to the collection of surcharges" to support California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) programs.

71 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Assemblyman Jim Patterson says to consider the text tax to be canceled.

18 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

The tax was scheduled to be voted on by the CPUC on Jan. 10, 2019.