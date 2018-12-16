National & World

Vote on 'Text Tax' canceled, FCC rules texting to be an 'information service'

Jim Patterson says to consider the text tax to be canceled

SACRAMENTO (KSEE) - The controversial text tax will no longer be voted on in January.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) declared text messaging to be an "information service" and not telecommunications.

The Federal Telecommunications Act limits state authority over information services.

Whereas under California law, telecommunications services are "subject to the collection of surcharges" to support California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) programs.

California PUC@californiapuc

Here is an update to the surcharge proposal before @californiapuc.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson says to consider the text tax to be canceled.

Jim Patterson@JimPatterson559

BREAKING NEWS: The CPUC has cancelled the January vote on the ! You can bet I’ll keep a watchful eye on them for future shenanigans. For now...consider the Text Tax cancelled.

The tax was scheduled to be voted on by the CPUC on Jan. 10, 2019.

