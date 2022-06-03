CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary are hosting an all-veteran job fair on Tuesday, June 7.

The Eastern Region Virtual All Veterans Job Fair is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. More than 50 employers, including well-known companies like Canon, Aflac, Honeywell, Love’s Travel Shops, Spectrum and Merck and government institutions including the Department of State, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Department of Homeland Security and Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services will be there.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 a.m. Job seekers are encouraged to research the attending employers before the event, visit them all and make eye contact during the event. They are also encouraged to follow up with every employer that interested them within 24 hours of the event.

RecruitMilitary has more tips for interview success online. Click here to see them or register for the virtual job fair.