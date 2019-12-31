Virginia woman says iPhone feature saved her life

She made a lifesaving call without her attacker even knowing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (CNN Newsource) – If you have an iPhone, you may have accidentally enabled your Emergency SOS feature at some point. A Virginia Beach woman said without it, she may not have survived an assault this past weekend.

If you hold down the power and volume buttons or press the power button five times, the Emergency SOS feature will connect you to 911.

The woman, who didn’t want to share her name, said she was trying to help a friendly stranger who said he lost his phone. She had no idea it was a trap.

“I was like, ‘Where are your friends? Why are you alone?’ He was like, ‘I’m in the military. I’m not from here and my brother is in the military.’ I felt bad for him.”

A believable story from someone who didn’t appear threatening.

She said he lured her onto the sand where no one was around.

“I’m typing the Apple ID. He’s telling me, and he’s spelling it for me and it just keeps saying invalid, like it’s not working.”

She got a terrible feeling in her gut.

“I get my phone back, and I turn around, and I try to run away and he just comes up from behind me, tackles me, grabs my face, is covering my mouth.”

In the middle of a fierce attack, she was poised.

“Very, very scary. It’s still a little bit unbelievable to me.”

She made a lifesaving call without her attacker even knowing.

“I just start begging him to let me breathe. ‘I can’t breathe, just let me breathe, I just need to breathe.’ So he lets up a little bit and he’s like, ‘We need to get closer to the water.’ And at that time, I’m trying to activate my SOS feature.”

Her iPhone automatically dialed 911.

“You just hold that top volume button and this power button on the side, and then you can slide that. That’s the way that I had done it.”

Dispatch was on the line listening and sent police to her location.

“He looked up and the headlights from police were shining from the sand, and he just took off and ran down the beach.”

She says police caught her attacker and they were only able to find her because dispatch knew she was near the water.

“All the cards lined up for me, but I know that doesn’t always happen and people aren’t so lucky.”

The suspect in this attack is in custody and is being held without bond.