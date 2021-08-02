Virginia man loses hundreds in only a few minutes in Cash App scam

(WKBN) – Cash App users: a new scam could cost you big bucks.

A Virginia man recently lost hundreds in only a few minutes.

When he tried to call the app’s customer service to report the missing money, he learned there is no support team.

“I pull up Cash App immediately and I see $100 drop off. Within about 15-20 minutes later another $202 drop off. So now, I am like scared,” said Troy Harrison, who lost money in the scam.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers know there’s no customer service; that’s why they’re using fake websites and call centers to steal even more money.

President of the Better Business Bureau Barry N. Moore called the scammers”professional thieves.”

To protect yourself from money transfer scams, the BBB says only send money to people you know and never send money over public wifi.