(WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service is unveiling a new forever stamp design.

“Virgin and Child,” an oil painting from the first half of the 16th century by an unidentified Florentine artist known as “the Master of Scandicci Lamentation,” will be debuted in Boston Thursday.

The unveiling will be at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

The painting depicts the Virgin Mary gazing down at the infant Christ. The painting is part of the Robert Dawson Evans Collections at the Museum of Fine Arts.

The stamps can be purchased through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.