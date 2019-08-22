VIRAL: Service dogs watch live musical for training

The pups were treated to the outing as part of their training to become service dogs

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – What could make a night at the theater more endearing? How about seats filled with dogs?

It happened in Canada for a performance of “Billy Elliot: The Musical.”

The pups were treated to the outing as part of their training to become service dogs.

Sitting calmly in a theater with human handlers helps prepare them for what their new owners might need them to do.

It takes two years for the dogs to complete their training, which also includes trips to the zoo, subways and crowded fairs.

The dogs don’t have to actually pay attention to the stage to pass, but some of them did, anyway!

The theater says the dogs are welcome to come back any time.