Vindicator general manager featured on CNN, discusses newspaper closing

(WKBN) – The Vindicator general manager Mark Brown made an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” program on Sunday to discuss the newspaper’s closing.

In June, the Vindicator announced that it would shut down at the end of August.

Brown said the 150-year-old newspaper is closing due to money, causing over 300 people to lose their jobs.

He said revenue was affected by online news outlets. It is still unclear if the Vindicator’s archives will be available after the closure.

“I don’t have a firm plan yet because we’re in the middle of trying to deal with the issues for our employees right now, so come Sept. 1 it will be up, but I can’t say if it’s going to change to a different location at some point,” Brown said during the interview.

The final edition of the Vindicator will be published at the end of the month. The property at the corner of Front Street is currently up for sale.

