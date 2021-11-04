Vietnam seeks information from Iran about seized oil tanker

This frame grab from a video released by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, shows the seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Iran seized the tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program. (Revolutionary Guard via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) – Vietnam is seeking more information about a Vietnamese oil tanker that was seized at gunpoint last month by Iranian soldiers in the Gulf of Oman, while vowing to ensure the safety and humane treatment of the ship’s crew members.

Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Sothys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia.

U.S. forces had monitored the seizure but ultimately didn’t take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is closely following the developments and working closely with Iranian authorities to resolve the issue in accordance with the law.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)