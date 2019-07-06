Video: Water spills out of pool as 7.1 earthquake strikes California

Seismologists warn more tremors are possible

RIDGECREST, California (CNN) – California is on high alert after a 7.1 earthquake struck Friday night.

Gas leaks, water main breaks and power outages were reported near the quake’s epicenter in southern California, 11 miles from Ridgecrest.

That town is about 150 miles away from Los Angeles.

It’s also where a 6.4 tremor rattled the region Thursday in the biggest earthquake to strike the area in 20 years.

The nearby town of Trona is without electricity or water, and several injuries have been reported in the area.

Seismologists warn both earthquakes are part of a “very energetic system,” and more tremors are possible.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in San Bernardino County Saturday morning.