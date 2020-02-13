Video shows rescue of Mich. toddler who nearly drowns while several others are around pool

A near-drowning at a hotel pool in Michigan happened with more than a dozen other people around

Warning: This video may be difficult for some to watch. It shows a toddler struggling to stay above water. The toddler survived the ordeal and recovered.

LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN Newsource) – A near-drowning at a hotel pool in Michigan happened with more than a dozen other people around.

A toddler struggles to stay afloat before he sinks to the bottom.

It happened Friday, January 24. What started out as a fun evening at a hotel in Livonia, Michigan takes a horrifying turn.

Police say a 2-year-old boy in the water struggled to stay afloat in a pool area where dozens of others were in and around the pool.

“He’s trying to swim. I think he is trying to get in a position to get uprighted and he just can’t. And there’s a lot of people in the pool. They’re playing, and I think he gets lost in the confusion,” said Livonia Police Department Capt. Ron Taig. “He’s trying to swim. I think he’s trying.”

Within moments, the toddler sinks to the bottom of the pool. Seconds turn into minutes. Police say around four minutes later a young girl notices him.

“Then, you see one of our heroes. A 9-year-old child that has seen some of this goes over to her godmother, comes back and brings her godmother and shows the unresponsive child at the bottom of the pool,” Taig said.

You can see the girl’s godmother get into he pool and pull the toddler up. His body looks lifeless and calls for help begin.

Dispatcher: Where’s your emergency?

Caller: We need EMS immediately. Holiday Inn Express. As near as can tell, a child inhaled a bunch of water.

With police on the way, you can see the frantic efforts to save the little boy. In an incredible twist, there happened to be a nurses convention going on there. Two nurses jumped into action with CPR.

“It gives you goosebumps when you see these nurses working on this child – multiple rounds of CPR to bring him back,” Taig said.

Police say those nurses managed to revive the little boy.

So where is the boy’s mother? Police say she was there at the pool. They have finished their investigation and have turned it over to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

“Be aware. Watch people. Watch your children,” Taig said.

Police say emergency crews did rush that 2-year-old to the hospital and he was released the same day.

A miracle on a night that could have ended in tragedy.

“From the child that identifies the 2-year-old at the bottom of the pool to the godmother that jumps in to the nurses that go into action and do what they’re trained to do, they’re truly the heroes,” Taig said.

Police say they have nominated those four people, the heroes, for the city’s highest civilian award.

According to the Mayo Clinic, children can drown in less than one minute.