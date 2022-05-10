Credit: Cape Hatteras National Seashore via Facebook

RODANTHE, N.C. (WJW) — Video shows waves crash into a beach house and wash it away in one fell swoop.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore has confirmed in a Facebook post that the unoccupied, collapsed house in Rodanthe, N.C. was the second collapse on Tuesday within their national park.

The same thing happened to another house in the morning hours along the same shore.

The beach has been closed along all of Ocean Drive in Rodanthe to protect the public from the hazards associated with the collapsed home and because of the risk that additional homes in the area that may collapse.

A house that collapsed on Feb. 9 on the seashore property spread debris spread across many miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers in an organized beach cleanup event were able to remove much of it, the post says.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

Visitors who plan to clean up some of the debris should place piles above the high tide line, so that the debris doesn’t get washed back into the ocean.