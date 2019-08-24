Video shows driver sleeping while Tesla heads down busy LA freeway

Tesla writes on its website: 'Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time'

(CNN) – It’s definitely from the category of things you don’t see every day — a car driving down the road, all on its own.

As other cars drove by on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway, one couple nearby caught the moment on video.

The Tesla was on autopilot while the driver was fast asleep.

Alisha Olivier shot a video while her husband, Clint, was driving southbound on the 5 Freeway near the Magic Mountain exit.

Clint said the car was going about 75 miles per hour.

Clint Olivier said the car didn’t even weave; it stayed in its lane heading right down the freeway while the driver was totally oblivious.

“I haven’t checked the DMV manual, but I’m guessing it’s illegal to sleep while driving a car, and I’m guessing that Tesla does not recommend that you sleep while driving your car,” he said.

Tesla writes on its website: “Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

The driver does eventually take over, waking suddenly and grabbing the wheel.

“It’s one of those things that even when it’s happening, you can’t believe it’s happening,” Clint said.

This would be the second known driver asleep at the wheel of a Tesla this year in LA.

In March, another cell phone video caught the same happening with the car on autopilot.