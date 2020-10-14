Video shows 5-year-old boy trying to defend Indiana home against armed intruders

Police called the video "disturbing" and said, “You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him.”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (KIAH) – Surveillance video of a home invasion in Indiana shows a 5-year-old boy attacking armed gunmen who burst into the South Bend family’s home last month.

After four men came through the front door Sept. 30, police video shows two of them rushing to the living room area where a woman and two children were sitting. At least three of the men appeared to be armed.

The video shows the 5-year-old charge at one of the men, hitting him from behind. He also throws an object at one of the men before coming after him. The suspects fired shots during the burglary, but no one was hurt.

While the incident happened in late September, police are releasing it in an effort to track down the suspects involved in the case.

