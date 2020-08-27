BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.
Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.
LATEST STORIES:
- Patricia J. Fuchs, Greenville, PA
- Trumbull County sees return of past poll workers despite fear of shortage due to COVID-19
- VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks
- WATCH: Hurricane Laura rips roof off of Louisiana casino
- WATCH LIVE: Laura weakens to Category 2 storm after making landfall, ‘catastrophic’ storm surge continues