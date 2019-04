Video caught woman dumping 7 puppies behind California store Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Riverside County Animal Control) [ + - ] Video

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released surveillance video of the woman pulling up to a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella Thursday afternoon.

The video shows her stepping out of a white Jeep, peering into a dumpster used for recyclables before dropping a plastic bag into the trash dumpster and driving away.

A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store.

Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.