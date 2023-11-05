JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A red 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo slammed into a wall in a residential neighborhood of Juarez late Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Security camera video shows the red Chevrolet leave a busy avenue and crash at high speed against the cinder-block barrier around a home at the corner of Lote Bravo and M. Rojas in Southeast Juarez.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police at the scene said the 22-year-old male driver survived with minor injuries and was taken into custody. The noise of the impact brought out several families, some of them with their children in tow, to watch the vehicle that remained partway into the wall.