Vice President Mike Pence comments on President Trump’s positive COVID test

(Nexstar) – Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a brief statement in response to the news late Thursday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump,” wrote Pence, referencing the second lady, Karen Pence. “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

There was no initial word overnight as to whether Pence himself had undergone a test Thursday.

Several members of Trump’s inner circle will be monitored closely after a busy week of travel and campaigning with the president.

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of aide Hope Hicks’ positive test, which was disclosed earlier in the day.

As NewsNation previously reported, Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

According to a memo from the president’s physician, the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescense.”

The 74-year-old president is considered at higher risk for complications given his age. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the age range of 65 to 74 are five times more likely to be hospitalized than someone 18 to 29. Similarly, someone in that age group is 90 times more likely to die from the disease.

NewsNation contributed to this report.

