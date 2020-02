The iconic Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts, was vandalized

The rock, which marks where the Pilgrims landed the Mayflower 400 years ago, was found tagged with red paint Monday.

Other structures in the area, including a bench and statue, were also painted.

A 400th-anniversary celebration is planned this year to mark the Pilgrims’ landing.

Police have not released any other information about the incident, according to local media.