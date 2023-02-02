WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, is co-sponsoring a bill that could make catalytic converter theft more difficult.

The Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PART) Act, would require new vehicles’ catalytic converters to be fitted with a traceable identification number and would make the theft of catalytic converters a criminal offense.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost and Ohio State Representative Bob Young, R-District 32, are on board with the idea. Young introduced House Bill 408 in the Ohio House which addressed catalytic converter thefts. Young’s bill would require recyclers to get proof of ownership from each seller prior to buying the converters. Those businesses would face a $10,000 to $50,000 fine if they violated the rule.

Young said the PART Act would be a “complimenting effort.”

“This legislation offers a commonsense solution to the rampant problem of catalytic converter theft,” Vance said. “In Ohio, our law enforcement community is reporting these crimes at a shocking frequency and small businesses are being forced to incur preventative costs. I’m proud to introduce this bill with my colleagues and provide our law enforcement with some much-needed assistance to get this problem under control.”