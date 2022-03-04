(WKBN)- Gas prices keep jumping in the Valley

Mercer County’s average right now is $3.90 a gallon Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana are around $3.60.

It’s all tied to the cost of crude oil. Wednesday, the price per barrel was $116, the highest in 14 years.

To try to ease prices, The U.S and its allies will release 60 million barrels from its reserves.

The problem is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the 3rd largest oil producer.



Experts aren’t sure when we could see relief.

Gas prices typically go up in summer.