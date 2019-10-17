Utah trooper makes daring rescue as train smashes into car

It happened Wednesday morning as Utah Highway Patrol trooper Rueben Correa rushed to save a man's life

(CBS News) – A Utah Highway Trooper is being called a hero after saving a man’s life after he crashed on the train tracks as a train was approaching.

Dramatic dashcam video shows Correa running toward a car on the tracks, as a commuter train barrels toward it.

The driver was apparently unconscious.

On Correa’s body camera, he is heard saying “We got a train coming! We got a train coming!

“So at this point, I wasn’t really thinking. I was just doing my job,” Correa said.

Correa got the driver out with only seconds to spare. The two men tumbled down the slope, as the train ripped through the SUV.

“I got worried after I saw the train hit the vehicle and the vehicle about 30 feet, and that’s when I realized that was a lot closer than what I would really like,” Correa said.

No one was hurt.

The Utah Highway Patrol is praising Correa’s action, calling it “incredible and heroic.”

Officials say it appears the driver may have suffered some sort of medical emergency.