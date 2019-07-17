Utah 6-year-old dies after getting hit by father’s golf ball

Police are looking into what happened, but say the little girl's death seems to be a "tragic accident"

OREM, Utah (CNN Newsource) – A family in Utah is grieving after a young girl was killed by a golf ball her own father hit.

The Sleepy Ridge Golf Club is supposed to be quiet but everyone at the Orem course is especially short on words.

“It’s been devastating, to say the least,” said Steve Marret, with Sleepy Ridge Golf Club.

What else could be said about something so terrible?

“A 6-year-old girl was struck in the head with a golf ball and we know that she died late last night,” Marret said.

Investigators say Aria Hill was in a cart next to a tee box when her dad hit an errant drive that hit her in the back of the head.

“She was just directly adjacent to him and that’s the guy that knows what he’s doing,” said David Smith, the girl’s uncle.

Smith says his niece always cherished those outings.

“She was his golfing buddy. She loved doing it, and she would always be the one in the cart and just had it, and that was something really important to them.”

Words, at a time like this, can’t bring solace.

“It’s unimaginable what they’ve got to go through,” Smith said.

Comfort has come through the actions of neighbors.

“All the pink ribbons that are put out,” Smith said.

They haven’t forgotten the last time this family had to endure.

“Aria’s mother is a liver transplant survivor,” Smith said. “When she had that procedure done 29 years ago, the community really came together and they put these same ribbons up when she came home.”

It’s difficult to know what to say at a family’s worst time.

“It’s something that you hear,” Smith said. “It becomes all too real, that you really want to make the most of every day.”

Doing that helps fill the painful silence.

“You never know how many days you’re going to get, especially with the ones you love the most,” Smith said.

Police are looking into what happened, but say Aria’s death seems to be a “tragic accident.”