YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday stamp offerings this year by USPS combine several traditions and holiday icons.

USPS released the popular Peanuts stamps last month in honor of cartoonist Charles M. Shultz, which also ties in with the classic “Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The Virgin and Child stamp was also released last month.

Also available under the holiday category are Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Diwali stamps along with Our Lady of Guapulo stamps, among others. A photo gallery appears below: