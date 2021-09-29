USPS deliveries will take longer starting this week

(WJW) – Planned slowdowns from the U.S. Postal Service go into effect this week.

FOX 8 previously reported USPS said it would be slowing some deliveries in a move they say will increase reliability.

The new service standards mean USPS will increase the delivery time for 39% of First-Class mail and 93% of periodicals like magazines.

USPS will increase transit time by 1 to 2 days for First-Class mail traveling longer distances.

That means instead of 3 days, mail sent out of state will likely take 5 days.

USPS says if it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination, it is likely going to take the extra two days to get delivered, so plan ahead.

Mail sent locally will continue to take 2 days total.

The plan was developed following the backlog of USPS deliveries around the holidays.

You can read the full press release from USPS here.